    Two Teens Arrested in Fentanyl-Related Overdose Death of Gwinnett County 16-Year-Old

    By Rohit Mehta,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    KacieAnn Charles
    1d ago
    honestly it's better to be safe than sorry and publicly hand out free narcan pens to everyone including your teens to prevent a death of overdose incase they are around someone od they can save a life
    Linda Duncan
    1d ago
    screw all fentanyl dealers!!! they all need to be in humanely €uTh
