Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    Dolphins up 7-0 after Tyler Huntley TD pass

    By Josh Alper,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brandon McManus kicks 45-yard FG on final play for 24-22 Packers win
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    For first home game since Week 3, Deshaun Watson gets booed loudly
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Jayden Daniels ruled out for remainder of Sunday’s game
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Deshaun Watson carted off the field with right leg injury
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Jayden Daniels questionable to return with rib injury
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Bills dominate Titans in second half to win 34-10
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Dan Campbell: We need just a little bit more pass rush
    NBC Sports7 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Knicks vs. Celtics prediction: Odds, expert picks, projected starting lineup, betting trends, and stats
    NBC Sports17 hours ago
    Antonio Pierce: We’re not a good team right now, but we’re not tanking
    NBC Sports22 hours ago
    Jerry Jones visits again with radio hosts he threatened to fire
    NBC Sports4 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Juan Soto’s 3-run homer in 10th sends Yankees past Guardians 5-2 and into World Series for 41st time
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    Winners, losers after Las Vegas Cup playoff race won by Joey Logano
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard7 days ago
    Warriors, Moses Moody reportedly agree to three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
    NBC Sports21 hours ago
    Results, points, Championship 4 picture after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 8: Ricky Pearsall makes his debut
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy