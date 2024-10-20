Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox26houston.com

    5-year-old accidentally shoots herself, stepfather arrested while out on bond for gun charge

    By FOX 26 DigitalAbigail Dye,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Dee
    47m ago
    Another Bad kid who knows how to pick up a gun and shoots it… What times are we living in?
    Faye
    2d ago
    Mistakes are costly and somebody must pay
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    TX lawmakers' hail mary delays execution
    fox26houston.com2 days ago
    Harmful effects of ‘pink cocaine’
    fox26houston.com15 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Hurricane Gear Test: Champion Tri Fuel Inverter Generator
    fox26houston.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Tips to help organize, declutter your photos
    fox26houston.com1 day ago
    17-year-old killed in apartment parking lot
    fox26houston.com1 day ago
    Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson doesn't testify Monday in 'shaken baby syndrome' case
    fox26houston.com22 hours ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Pontotoc County Man Kills Nephew, Arrested
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Help for people sensitive to EMF radiation
    fox26houston.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy