Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Jefferson County Man Survives Gunfire Exchange During Armed Robbery, Suspects At Large

    By Ian Harper,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    American Slave
    1d ago
    people robbing people shooting at people for a little of nothing probably. the world is going crazy
    Jennyvee Miller
    1d ago
    WOW. THEY. WILL CATCH THEM SINCE THE CAR WAS DISABLED
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report8 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Details of How Delphi Murders Took Place as Suspect Stands Trial
    People3 days ago
    College student captures angering footage of pickup truck driver's road rage: 'I will ... contact local authorities'
    thecooldown.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    ‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Woman Spotted Something Furry Moving Near The Road Only To Be Shocked By A Realization
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Kentucky Man Declared Dead Wakes Up on Operating Table as Hospital Prepares to Extract His Organs: 'Hey, I'm Still Here'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinellast hour
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    A 42-year-old Florida Woman Wins $1 Million from Scratch-Off Ticket
    Akeena2 days ago
    Woman, 32, mysteriously drops dead feet from her home while walking dog & family didn’t find out until 6 days later
    The US Sun6 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Texas Woman In Disbelief When She Sees Her Neighbors Leaving Their 7-Year-Old Cat Behind
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Iconic Florida Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 35 Years
    Akeena5 days ago
    Viral Photo Taken By Grandmother Shows 3-Year-Old Minutes Before She Is Killed
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Washington, D.C. Man Sentenced to 50 Years for 2019 Double Shooting at Temp Labor Agency
    hoodline.com2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy