Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mvariety.com

    Corrections chief supports inmate work program proposal

    By Bryan Manabat,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 107
    Add a Comment
    Daniel jose gomez
    4h ago
    How do they get away with violating federal minimum wage labor laws?
    Edgar Kent
    6h ago
    Paying inmates gives them legs too stand on and care for their children help their elderly parents and gets them prepared too live as a citizen again taking our taxes too keep them comfortable and teach them nothing is a sure fire round 2 of another visit
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Castro wants inmates paid for work performed while incarcerated
    mvariety.com5 days ago
    1,100 prisoners to be freed next week in second round of early releases
    The Independent3 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent1 day ago
    How to avoid the gang trap in prison
    rolling out5 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent4 days ago
    Death behind bars: Here’s how Georgia prisoners are being killed
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution5 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Multiple Inmates at Southern Regional Jail Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV3 days ago
    Urgent manhunt for escaped prisoner on the run overnight as cops release photo & warn ‘call 999’
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Last Meal of Alabama Death Row Inmate Who Gave Up Appeal, Welcomed His Own Execution Revealed
    lawyerherald.com3 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Funeral home apologizes after body falls out of hearse onto busy road
    WKRC2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Thousands of Farmers Could Unknowingly Face Federal Fines or Jail Time
    aginfo.net1 day ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent6 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    Why many men find religion while in prison
    rolling out4 days ago
    Prisoner marriages: Love conquers iron bars in US prisons
    rolling out3 days ago
    Woman who fatally spiked boyfriend's sweet tea with antifreeze over non-existent $30 million inheritance is sentenced
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy