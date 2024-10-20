Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mvariety.com

    Governor names new military affairs chief

    By Emmanuel T. Erediano,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Paul Peck
    5m ago
    43 years in the service and retired a Lt. Col.,,,,yepper he's qualified for a desk
    Kissinger
    23h ago
    looks woke to me ..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News20 hours ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture5 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show23 hours ago
    Social Security Retirees Are in for an Unpleasant Surprise in 2025
    Motley Fool2 days ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Secrets Of Arlington’s National Cemetery
    touristsecrets.com1 day ago
    Daylight saving time is coming to an end. When is it? Here's what to know
    NBC Bay Area4 days ago
    Social Security check cuts – date already confirmed
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
    People2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com9 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Election 2024 live updates: Trump to appear on Joe Rogan podcast; Springsteen backs Harris
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Your 2025 Social Security check will be different, and here’s the main reason why
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy