Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechCrunch

    Gusto’s head of technology says hiring an army of specialists is the wrong approach to AI

    By Anthony Ha,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    CrewAI uses third-party models to automate business tasks
    TechCrunch7 hours ago
    Stability claims its newest Stable Diffusion models generate more ‘diverse’ images
    TechCrunch3 hours ago
    Zoom partners with Suki to offer AI-powered medical note-taking
    TechCrunch7 hours ago
    Throne’s toilet camera takes pictures of your poop
    TechCrunch2 days ago
    Anthropic’s new AI model can control your PC
    TechCrunch3 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Thousands of creatives sign petition against AI data scraping
    TechCrunch2 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Penguin Random House is adding an AI warning to its books’ copyright pages
    TechCrunch3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Meta’s smart glasses outsell traditional Ray-Bans in some stores, even before AI features roll out
    TechCrunch20 hours ago
    Poshmark reverses decision to lower selling fees after sellers experience a drop in sales
    TechCrunch1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    X rolls out its real-time search tool, Radar, to Premium+ subscribers
    TechCrunch1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Daze, a creative, AI-powered messaging app for Gen Z, is blowing up prelaunch
    TechCrunch1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Woman Indicted in $3.7 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Artiphon’s new Orba instrument can sample sounds live
    TechCrunch3 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Naval Investigation Finds Cause of ﻿SEAL Drownings, Performance Enhancing Drugs and Overloaded Gear
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy