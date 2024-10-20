Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mynbc5.com

    Watch: Plattsburgh mayoral candidates Wendell Hughes, Donald Kasprzak face off in debate

    By Shelby Lincoln,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    The Tiny Diner In Vermont With Pancakes So Good, You’ll Be Planning Your Next Visit Immediately
    familydestinationsguide.com5 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post13 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy