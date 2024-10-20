Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Connecticut

    One person hospitalized after car hits a pole in New Hartford

    By Anyssa McCalla,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bonnie VanWormer
    4h ago
    If the injuries were “non life threatening” why was Lifestar called & the person transported via helicopter?? Guess who has to pay for that transportation?? 🥺
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Bicyclist dead in Hartford hit and run
    WTIC News Talk 10802 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Woman rescued after getting trapped in crevice for 7 hours retrieving phone
    NBC Connecticut2 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post13 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA26 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy