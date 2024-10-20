Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGME

    Clinton man arrested after allegedly shooting woman

    By Brandon Whitlock,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Daughter of comedian Rosie O'Donnell faces drug, child neglect charges
    WGME1 day ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Student likely crushed in trash truck, incinerated after passing out in garbage: police
    WGME10 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA20 hours ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post13 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Woman Indicted in $3.7 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy