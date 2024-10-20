Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    ‘It’s about damn time’ to elect Harris as president, Lizzo says

    By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Salam Hanif
    1d ago
    she doesn't have the slightest ideal whynshe saying this she just speaking
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story1 day ago
    McDonald’s debunks Trump's accusation that Harris lied about fast food work
    Raw Story15 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kamala Harris Faces Online Backlash After Usher Endorsement Amid Diddy Controversy
    Latin Times1 day ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Rare Invitation to Spend Christmas With Family Amid Security Squabbles: ‘It’s Far Too Early’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Trump plans would decimate Social Security in just 6 years: new study
    Raw Story23 hours ago
    ‘It’s hard to even focus’: MAGA TV host says Kamala Harris makes her ‘so upset’
    Raw Story11 hours ago
    PHOTO: MLB Fans Are In Shambles Over Viral Pic Of Pete Alonso’s Exposed Package Bulging Through His Pants During NLCS
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    First recipients of Elon Musk-backed $1M pro-Trump giveaway had already voted: report
    Raw Story10 hours ago
    Trump smacked down by Wall Street CEO minutes after bragging about his endorsement
    Raw Story17 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    'I was pushed by an elderly woman': Hecklers whine to Fox News after Kamala Harris rally
    Raw Story1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Catholic bishops 'resigned to defeat' — and spending millions less on election: report
    Raw Story19 hours ago
    'It’s a real thing': Ex-GOP official says 'whisper caucus' of Republicans will pick Harris
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Michigan GOP halted plan to 'test' mismatching signatures fearing criminal charges: report
    Raw Story9 hours ago
    'This reeks of desperation': Internet mocks 'Donald McDonald' for fast food campaign stunt
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern6 days ago
    'Same tired old claims': CNN reporter levels Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theory
    Raw Story20 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy