Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    College football rankings: ESPN reveals Week 9 FPI Top 25 with Indiana, LSU surge

    By Brad Crawford,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 92
    Add a Comment
    William Miller
    1d ago
    who came up with this bullshit list. this is a popularity list. several teams with no loses behind one loss teams.
    Joe Vega
    1d ago
    Alabama getting beat and their in the top 5 this is ridiculous
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Coaches Poll top 25: Oregon moves to No. 1, Bama falls in Week 9 college football rankings
    College Football HQ On SI1 day ago
    Matthew McConaughey posts message to Texas fans after throwing bottles against Georgia
    247Sports14 hours ago
    Nick Saban Sends Strong Five-Word Message to Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun9 days ago
    SEC Slaps Texas With Massive Fine After Fan Behavior Saturday Night
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    WNBA fumbles Caitlin Clark as they are set to lose $40 million this season, further proving it’s the worst ran league in the history of sports
    thelibertyline.com2 days ago
    ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 8
    The Spun1 day ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Top 10 College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Husker247 3-minute drill: Huskers dominated in loss to Indiana
    247Sports2 days ago
    Deion Sanders Makes 'Disrespectful' Accusation After Colorado-Arizona
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lee Corso Names Top 5 Team That Might Not Make the College Football Playoff
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    SEC fines Texas $250,000 for crowd-induced interruption of home foootball loss to Georgia
    247Sports1 day ago
    Tennessee Vols get great news the day after win against Alabama
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Murray's AP Top 25: A new No. 1 and Alabama making history (the bad kind)
    nevadasportsnet.com1 day ago
    Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule Monday press conference updates
    247Sports18 hours ago
    Alabama torched by fans, media for fake injury attempt vs. Tennessee
    saturdaydownsouth.com2 days ago
    Everything Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said after loss to BYU
    247Sports2 days ago
    Oklahoma Fires OC Seth Littrell
    247Sports1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Saints star asks for trade
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Texas QB Quinn Ewers Drops 5-Word Admission About His Injury
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Georgia's Kirby Smart Blasts ESPN, Refs After Bulldogs' Win Over No. 1 Texas
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    College GameDay Makes History With Week 9 Location Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Alabama's egregiously fake injury at Tennessee is sure to draw Nick Saban's ire
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    CBS paid homage to 1924 Michigan-Illinois
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    UCLA at Nebraska Kickoff Announcement
    247Sports17 hours ago
    A look at where Miami ranks on the ESPN FPI after a 7-0 start to the season
    247Sports2 days ago
    Nick Saban Is Trending After Correctly Picking College Football Upset on Saturday
    mahoningmatters.com2 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Avery Johnson pregame Kansas Press Conference | 10.21.24
    247Sports15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy