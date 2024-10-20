Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    'Select group' of NFL teams want to trade for WR Garrett Wilson after New York Jets acquire Davante Adams

    By Brad Crawford,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    John Vavrek
    1d ago
    Them 2 will make the best wr inFootball if rogers in sync
    John Vavrek
    1d ago
    There not trading him
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Avery Johnson pregame Kansas Press Conference | 10.21.24
    247Sports15 hours ago
    Kirby Smart says refs 'tried to rob us," calls reversal of Texas pass interference unfortunate and dangerous
    247Sports2 days ago
    Social reactions to Deshaun Watson achilles injury
    247Sports1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Malik Mustapha reacts to Patrick Mahomes trucking him at Levi's Stadium
    247Sports19 hours ago
    Stat Pack: Where Iowa stands statistically in the Big Ten, nationally after week eight
    247Sports1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Husker247 3-minute drill: Huskers dominated in loss to Indiana
    247Sports2 days ago
    Matthew McConaughey posts message to Texas fans after throwing bottles against Georgia
    247Sports14 hours ago
    Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule Monday press conference updates
    247Sports18 hours ago
    UCLA at Nebraska Kickoff Announcement
    247Sports17 hours ago
    Jalen Milroe: Neyland Stadium 'one of the greatest crowds in the country'
    247Sports1 day ago
    Oklahoma Fires OC Seth Littrell
    247Sports1 day ago
    Michigan offense, Sherrone Moore crushed after after season-unraveling loss to Illinois loss
    247Sports1 day ago
    Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 90-65 win over Bemidji State
    247Sports2 days ago
    Tennessee AD Danny White refutes claims that Neyland Stadium pumps in crowd noise
    247Sports10 hours ago
    Daily Delivery: Chris Klieman's Kansas State Wildcats have found their groove
    247Sports1 day ago
    Latest bowl projections, playoff chances for Alabama after Tennessee loss
    247Sports1 day ago
    WATCH: Saquon Barkley tells Nick Sirianni 'all good' when told he's 13 yards away from single-game career high
    247Sports9 hours ago
    Nick Saban makes pick for Alabama football at Tennessee
    247Sports2 days ago
    Kickoff time announced between No. 1 Oregon and Michigan
    247Sports17 hours ago
    Indiana women's basketball lands lightning-quick 2026 point guard Ashlinn James
    247Sports11 hours ago
    Louisville basketball opens exhibition season against Young Harris College
    247Sports1 day ago
    Illini rise in AP Top 25, will take on No. 1 Oregon this week
    247Sports1 day ago
    Arizona Basketball Postgame Notebook: Lloyd prides himself on player development
    247Sports3 hours ago
    Video and Photos: WSU opens eye-catching new indoor sports complex
    247Sports2 days ago
    Reyne Smith drains six three-pointers in Louisville exhibition blowout
    247Sports7 hours ago
    In Memory of Actress/Comedian Patti Deutsch: Seven Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Second debate, Tupperware, hurricane, casting election doubt
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy