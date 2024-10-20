Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    TAKEAWAYS: Three immediate takeaways from Iowa State's thrilling 38-35 win vs. UCF

    By Alec Busse,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rhule after the film review: Husker head coach offers thoughts on the Saturday that was – and what's ahead
    247Sports16 hours ago
    Texas A&M vs. LSU kickoff time, TV designation announced
    247Sports2 days ago
    Jalen Milroe: Neyland Stadium 'one of the greatest crowds in the country'
    247Sports1 day ago
    Matthew McConaughey posts message to Texas fans after throwing bottles against Georgia
    247Sports14 hours ago
    Oklahoma Fires OC Seth Littrell
    247Sports1 day ago
    Dan Lanning gives inury update on Terrance Ferguson, Matthew Bedford, and Jordan Burch
    247Sports7 hours ago
    Iowa State football's most concerning issues after UCF comeback
    ClutchPoints1 day ago
    Avery Johnson pregame Kansas Press Conference | 10.21.24
    247Sports15 hours ago
    Calls Mount for Polarizing Big Ten Coach to be Fired After Embarrassing Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Kirby Smart says refs 'tried to rob us," calls reversal of Texas pass interference unfortunate and dangerous
    247Sports2 days ago
    Coaches Poll top 25: Oregon moves to No. 1, Bama falls in Week 9 college football rankings
    College Football HQ On SI1 day ago
    Social reactions to Deshaun Watson achilles injury
    247Sports1 day ago
    AP Top 25 Lookahead: Where Texas Stands Following First Loss Of Season
    247Sports2 days ago
    Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 90-65 win over Bemidji State
    247Sports2 days ago
    Four takeaways from Illini coach Bret Bielema on Oregon: Winning could help NIL; B1G chance against No. 1
    247Sports10 hours ago
    Everything is 'Stock Down' for WVU after another embarrassing loss
    247Sports2 days ago
    Latest bowl projections, playoff chances for Alabama after Tennessee loss
    247Sports1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Oklahoma, Brent Venables draw major criticism after lopsided home loss to South Carolina
    247Sports2 days ago
    Nick Saban makes pick for Alabama football at Tennessee
    247Sports2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Kickoff time announced between No. 1 Oregon and Michigan
    247Sports17 hours ago
    Indiana women's basketball lands lightning-quick 2026 point guard Ashlinn James
    247Sports11 hours ago
    Louisville basketball opens exhibition season against Young Harris College
    247Sports1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Mangrum has made a ‘huge impact’ on healthy Hunter Elliott, on and off the mound
    247Sports19 hours ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy