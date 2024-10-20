Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTOP

    French league condemns homophobic chants made by PSG fans about Marseille and Rabiot

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    London police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist is acquitted of murder
    WTOP19 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza29 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 MNF Promo
    WTOP14 hours ago
    Nestor Cortes likely to rejoin Yankees pitching staff for World Series
    WTOP16 hours ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy