    Dead Tree Trimmer Recovered From Palm Tree in Bakersfield

    By Key News Network,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 12
    Madelyn Davis
    15h ago
    prayers to all amen amen 🙏 🙌
    Derek Ho
    20h ago
    You never know when you’ll see your last sunset. RIP muchacho.
