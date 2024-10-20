Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • goal.com

    Enzo Maresca admits he once 'watched 38 Liverpool games in one week' ahead of Chelsea's daunting trip to Anfield

    By Harry Sherlock,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Geovany Quenda breaks silence on awkward Cristiano Ronaldo meeting as star-struck Portugal wonderkid admits he 'didn't say anything' to five-time Ballon d'Or winner
    goal.com2 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Kylian Mbappe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic & the 25 best PSG players of the 21st century so far - ranked
    goal.com1 day ago
    Why was Saleng replaced with raw Nkota in Orlando Pirates' shocking loss against Magesi? Riveiro justifies change
    goal.com23 hours ago
    'Sundowns are lucky they get smaller teams in Carling Knockout! Kaizer Chiefs will not win any trophy & Nabi will speak all South African languages' - Fans
    goal.com1 day ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Why Paul Mullin won’t be 100% at Wrexham for ‘a long time’ – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourite still recovering from career first
    goal.com22 hours ago
    How to watch today’s Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time
    goal.com2 hours ago
    Why Ben Chilwell was turned down by Borussia Dortmund as full-back attempted to leave Chelsea after being frozen out by Enzo Maresca
    goal.com12 hours ago
    How to watch today's Juventus vs Stuttgart Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time
    goal.com3 hours ago
    Wolves vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Cityzens can further Wolverhampton’s woes
    goal.com2 days ago
    The Championship set for US takeover?! Tom Brady's Birmingham sensationally backed for League One promotion alongside Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Wrexham
    goal.com23 hours ago
    'I've been dreaming of this moment' - Gavi revels in Barcelona return as midfielder receives standing ovation and captain's armband after long injury hell finally ends
    goal.com1 day ago
    Chelsea star Cole Palmer must take one more step to reach superstar status and silence the haters
    goal.com3 hours ago
    Liverpool told they will have to pay €100m to sign Mohamed Salah replacement from Borussia Dortmund as Reds prepare serious offer
    goal.com13 hours ago
    Bayern top Bunesliga team in CL
    goal.comlast hour
    'You've got to go and win!' - Gary Neville bizarrely insists that 10-man Arsenal should have been able to beat Brighton & Bournemouth despite red cards
    goal.com19 hours ago
    Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah closes in on Wayne Rooney's Premier League record with another clutch performance against Chelsea
    goal.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy