Bloody Elbow
Daniel Cormier gives his stance on whether Francis Ngannou can be considered ‘the greatest heavyweight in the world’ after crushing victory over Renan Ferreira
By James Sweetnam,2 days ago
By James Sweetnam,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Francis Ngannou’s coach responds to accusations that first-round KO was the result of illegal shots… ‘This guy must owe [the ref] money’
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Mike Tyson’s former rivals Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield share same prediction ahead of controversial Jake Paul fight
Bloody Elbow21 hours ago
Renan Ferreira breaks silence in social media statement following brutal KO loss against Francis Ngannou: ‘We’re gonna be back’
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice5 days ago
Khamzat Chimaev almost came to blows with Logan Paul in secret Swedish gym meeting before UFC stardom
Bloody Elbow17 hours ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
‘He’s back!’… Jake Paul gushes over Francis Ngannou after heavyweight lands dominant first round win in MMA comeback
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
‘I’ll get that back’… Conor McGregor rages after losing $500,000 bet as Francis Ngannou knocks out Renan Ferreira
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Max Holloway confronted 384lb Power Slap star ‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ during their days as classmates in high school
Bloody Elbow17 hours ago
‘It would be hard’… Paige VanZant provides major update about her MMA future ahead of latest Power Slap fight
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
‘Ilia Topuria can put him down’… Tom Aspinall predicts that Max Holloway will be knocked down by ‘El Matador’ using crucial technique at UFC 308
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Francis Ngannou claims ‘there’s a chance’ he could fight Jon Jones in 2025 as he responds to UFC heavyweight champion’s classy message
Bloody Elbow15 hours ago
‘He’s an absolute berserker’… UFC champion offers insight into Khamzat Chimaev’s return, warns ‘there’s no bigger test than Robert Whittaker’
Bloody Elbow21 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern6 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0