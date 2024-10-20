goal.com
Arne Slot 'has no secret plan' to Liverpool's success as Jurgen Klopp's replacement is praised for 'no bullsh*t' approach
By Harry Sherlock,2 days ago
By Harry Sherlock,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neymar tells Estevao Willian to 'shine and enchant everyone' after Chelsea-bound teenager breaks Brazil star's record with Palmeiras heroics
goal.com14 hours ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
‘Suffered every day’ – Neymar reduced to tears by 12-month injury nightmare as Brazilian superstar prepares to make long-awaited Al-Hilal return
goal.com1 day ago
Geovany Quenda breaks silence on awkward Cristiano Ronaldo meeting as star-struck Portugal wonderkid admits he 'didn't say anything' to five-time Ballon d'Or winner
goal.com2 hours ago
Tricky opponent! How Jose Riveiro can outsmart Gavin Hunt and guide Orlando Pirates to the top of the PSL standings with win over SuperSport United
goal.com15 hours ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
Premier League team up with rapper Wretch 32 to release bespoke track for latest 'No Room For Racism' initiative as all 20 clubs nominate an 'icon' to highlight importance of diversity
goal.com16 hours ago
Why Ben Chilwell was turned down by Borussia Dortmund as full-back attempted to leave Chelsea after being frozen out by Enzo Maresca
goal.com12 hours ago
Why Paul Mullin won’t be 100% at Wrexham for ‘a long time’ – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourite still recovering from career first
goal.com22 hours ago
How to watch today’s Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time
goal.com2 hours ago
How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time
goal.com21 hours ago
How to watch today's Juventus vs Stuttgart Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time
goal.com3 hours ago
goal.com2 days ago
Liverpool told they will have to pay €100m to sign Mohamed Salah replacement from Borussia Dortmund as Reds prepare serious offer
goal.com13 hours ago
goal.comlast hour
Neymar labelled a 'genius' as former club Santos pay special tribute to Al-Hilal superstar after his long-awaited return from injury
goal.com2 hours ago
'You've got to go and win!' - Gary Neville bizarrely insists that 10-man Arsenal should have been able to beat Brighton & Bournemouth despite red cards
goal.com19 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0