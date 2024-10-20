Bloody Elbow
Anthony Hernandez breaks multiple UFC records, including one standing for 18 years, as he brutalises Michel Pereira in stoppage win at UFC Vegas 99
By Donagh Corby,2 days ago
By Donagh Corby,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike Tyson’s former rivals Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield share same prediction ahead of controversial Jake Paul fight
Bloody Elbow21 hours ago
Francis Ngannou’s coach responds to accusations that first-round KO was the result of illegal shots… ‘This guy must owe [the ref] money’
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Khamzat Chimaev almost came to blows with Logan Paul in secret Swedish gym meeting before UFC stardom
Bloody Elbow17 hours ago
Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
New York Post4 days ago
‘He’s back!’… Jake Paul gushes over Francis Ngannou after heavyweight lands dominant first round win in MMA comeback
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com3 days ago
BroBible6 days ago
The Mirror US4 days ago
Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
HOLAUSA3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
DoYouRemember?5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
Wide Open Country3 days ago
Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
Whiskey Riff5 days ago
‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
RadarOnline3 days ago
Irish Star2 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent5 days ago
Jon Jones breaks his silence after Francis Ngannou lands round one KO in MMA return… ‘Everyone beats me up until they’re in with me’
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Angie Harmon's Daughter Avery’s Charges Are Dropped 4 Months After Being Arrested on Alleged Nightclub Break-In (Exclusive)
People3 days ago
Larry Johnson says that Dennis Rodman wasn't the best rebounder in his family: "She look like him, she built like him"
BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
New York Post6 days ago
Daily Mail1 day ago
‘I’ll get that back’… Conor McGregor rages after losing $500,000 bet as Francis Ngannou knocks out Renan Ferreira
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Vinicius Tobias Separates From His Wife Upon Finding That He Is Not The Biological Father Of Her Daughter
playersbio.com3 days ago
TODAY.com4 days ago
‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
Mediaite1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
The Mirror US3 days ago
Francis Ngannou claims ‘there’s a chance’ he could fight Jon Jones in 2025 as he responds to UFC heavyweight champion’s classy message
Bloody Elbow15 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0