Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bloody Elbow

    ‘He’s back!’… Jake Paul gushes over Francis Ngannou after heavyweight lands dominant first round win in MMA comeback

    By Oscar Pick,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mike Tyson’s former rivals Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield share same prediction ahead of controversial Jake Paul fight
    Bloody Elbow21 hours ago
    Francis Ngannou’s coach responds to accusations that first-round KO was the result of illegal shots… ‘This guy must owe [the ref] money’
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Khamzat Chimaev almost came to blows with Logan Paul in secret Swedish gym meeting before UFC stardom
    Bloody Elbow17 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Jon Jones breaks his silence after Francis Ngannou lands round one KO in MMA return… ‘Everyone beats me up until they’re in with me’
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘I’ll get that back’… Conor McGregor rages after losing $500,000 bet as Francis Ngannou knocks out Renan Ferreira
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    ‘Ilia Topuria can put him down’… Tom Aspinall predicts that Max Holloway will be knocked down by ‘El Matador’ using crucial technique at UFC 308
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Max Holloway confronted 384lb Power Slap star ‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ during their days as classmates in high school
    Bloody Elbow17 hours ago
    Francis Ngannou claims ‘there’s a chance’ he could fight Jon Jones in 2025 as he responds to UFC heavyweight champion’s classy message
    Bloody Elbow15 hours ago
    In Memory of Actress/Comedian Patti Deutsch: Seven Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    ‘He’s an absolute berserker’… UFC champion offers insight into Khamzat Chimaev’s return, warns ‘there’s no bigger test than Robert Whittaker’
    Bloody Elbow20 hours ago
    ‘It would be hard’… Paige VanZant provides major update about her MMA future ahead of latest Power Slap fight
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy