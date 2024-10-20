Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • live5news.com

    One dead in early-morning Orangeburg County crash

    By Anna Harris,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Bernard Yon
    1d ago
    My condolences to the family of the deceased Rest in peace
    randy breland
    1d ago
    prayers 🙏🏿🙏🏿🤲🏿 are with the families that are involve in this tragic accident 😭😔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    King Harris Arrested In Georgia
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV3 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News2 days ago
    Massive Manhunt Underway! Four Inmates on the Run After Escape from South Carolina Jail
    jackandkitty.com5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    South Carolina woman charged with death of diabetic teen after giving her milkshake, authorities say
    Fox News6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Georgia mom's haunting text message before she 'tossed toddler in a dumpster' read aloud in court
    themirror.com4 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    South Carolina High School Football Coach Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
    nfldraftdiamonds.com2 days ago
    ‘Inconsolable’ killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now off the table after she was convicted of trying to cash in on her infamy: ‘Derailed it herself’
    New York Post13 hours ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Man impersonated security guard to get into Taylor Swift concert, police say
    live5news.com13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy