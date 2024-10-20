Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • thenevadaindependent.com

    OPINION: The hidden dangers of Question 6: Nevada must protect its current abortion laws

    By Editorial Policies,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 76
    Add a Comment
    River Girl
    1h ago
    Most of you Pro Life folks HATED to be told you must wear a little mask. Can you imagine being told you must have a baby, by the government?
    fly on the wall
    17h ago
    society has deteriorated
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How A Proposal To End Taxes On Tips Upended The Presidential Election In Nevada
    HuffPost3 days ago
    In Nevada, immigration is a nuanced issue. But the politics of it is painted in black and white
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Federal judge throws out GOP lawsuit over Nevada voter rolls
    Courthouse News Service4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Costco’s New ‘FRUSTRATING’ Rule is Affecting MILLIONS In Utah, California, and Nevada!
    sportsradio977.com1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Las Vegas mom-of-two grieving husband killed in hit-and-run finds out he's alive in twist of fate
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Teen Mom Jenelle Evans under investigation by CPS in Vegas after boyfriend’s 911 call and trouble with sons at school
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Mild Weather Ahead for Northern Nevada, But Storms on the Horizon
    Golden Gate Media1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    ‘Goodbye Vegas:’ Defendant’s TikTok post leads to his capture after judge’s controversial decision
    8 News Now3 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza29 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy