Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • kcur.org

    Kansas law enforcement argue that legalizing medical marijuana would be 'a train wreck'

    By The Beacon,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 107
    Add a Comment
    Jeff Brown
    8h ago
    before legal in Missouri my son did nine years in prison on ten year sentence for cultivation of 5 grams of marijuana. less weight than a us nickel. cost of incarceration $52,000 a year. think about that.
    Charles Taylor
    17h ago
    They are worried about losing their illegal search and seizer operation. They have already been busted once. When is the madness going to stop?????
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘It smelled like rotten flesh’: Kansas woman dies, visits Hell, and then comes back to life to let us know what it was like
    wegotthiscovered.com6 days ago
    Severe Thunderstorms to Hit U.S. Midwest: Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, Kansas, Four Corners Region
    Golden Gate Media13 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Mother left her baby unattended for an unknown period of time, leaving a note on the wall that she would ‘be right back,’ only for the infant to be found crying and in distress with a blanket over her head; charged
    Shreveport Magazine5 days ago
    Severe Weather & Large Hail Possible Across Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas
    Angry Ben17 hours ago
    Woman who fatally spiked boyfriend's sweet tea with antifreeze over non-existent $30 million inheritance is sentenced
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Firefighter hurt in south Wichita blaze
    KNSS Radio2 days ago
    It tastes like chicken, but 'cultivated' meat sees growing opposition from U.S. lawmakers
    kcur.org1 day ago
    West Virginia Hammered in Homecoming against No. 17 Kansas State
    West Virginia Mountaineers On SI2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Maryland mom of two shot dead by man who fled police and then shot himself when cornered
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Wait, Why Does Kansas Own Land in Colorado?
    Power 102.9 NoCo1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy