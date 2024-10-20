Open in App
    Hail Caesars! New Orleans casino at foot of Canal Street unveils $435 million transformation

    By ANTHONY MCAULEY,

    2 days ago
    Manuel Ochoa
    1d ago
    First things first! In order to bring more tourists to come in the city, the crime rate has to be brought down, the streets be fixed s and have more family venues and not just for single people party.
    FACTS COUNT
    2d ago
    Constantly told New Orleans is a dying city, a poor city - SOMEBODY IS LYING AND SOMEBODY HAS MONEY. Investors don't invest in dying cities!
