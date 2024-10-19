Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bakersfield Californian

    Peters' FG completes BCHS rally to defeat Bakersfield, 24-23

    By RON STAPP For the Californian,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rams force 4 turnovers and hold off Raiders 20-15 after QB Aidan O'Connell gets injured
    Bakersfield Californian20 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Higuchi wins women's gold, Miura and Kihara capture pairs in big night for Japan at Skate America
    Bakersfield Californian1 day ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    US skaters Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell lead after short program at season-opening Skate America
    Bakersfield Californian2 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy