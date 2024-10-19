Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Destructoid

    You Are Ms. Servant blends comedy and drama into a whimsical slice-of-life anime

    By Kristina Ebanez,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The 10 Best New Mystery Books You Should Read This Year (Ranked)
    Destructoid2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    How to make Pumpkin Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
    Destructoid1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    How to open the cabinet in the Library in Chapter 1 of Life is Strange: Double Exposure
    Destructoid1 day ago
    Skillful Talents List – Roblox
    Destructoid1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-load, launch times, and file sizes
    Destructoid9 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Fisch Money Farming Guide – Best Locations, Rods & Baits
    Destructoid12 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    20 best Minecraft house ideas
    Destructoid2 days ago
    Complete Fisch Vertigo Guide – How to Enter, Nocturnal Rod, Secret Area, & More
    Destructoid12 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    STALKER 2 dev shares important A-Life, mod-kit details
    Destructoid12 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    How to get Sintered Bricks in Once Human
    Destructoid7 hours ago
    The complete Nemesis board game and expansion buying guide
    Destructoid1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Origins of Turbo Granny featured in DAN DA DAN
    Destructoid1 day ago
    Origins of Flatwoods Monster featured in DAN DA DAN
    Destructoid1 day ago
    Throne and Liberty: The Snake Tongue Flower quest guide
    Destructoid2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The 10 Best Characters in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Ranked
    Destructoid13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy