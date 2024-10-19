Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • pupvine.com

    Heartbroken Dog Did Not Stop Searching For His Owner Even Though He Passed Away

    By Mila Kirsten,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    Belen Reyes-Carrera
    59m ago
    It's good to know Captain found a furever home and is happy.
    Terri Lynn Eckles
    6h ago
    Poor sweetheart. Prayers for complete happiness 🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard By Security Camera
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    Heartbroken Dog Cries Desperately After Someone Takes Her Newborn Pups Away From Her
    pupvine.com10 days ago
    Dumped Puppy Lay Motionless On The Floor, Shaking With Fear After Going Through A Nightmare
    pupvine.com6 days ago
    Dog Notices A Freezing Cat Outside Of His Home And Does The Most Heartwarming Thing
    happywhisker.com4 days ago
    Tired Stray Dog Fell Asleep On Someone’s Porch And Then Her Luck Changed For The Better
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Sick And Tearful Dog Wondered Why Her Owners Dumped Her When She Most Needed Their Love
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Golfers Noticed Something Furry Hiding In Nearby Creek And Immediately Called For Help
    pupvine.com9 hours ago
    Man Saw Something Furry Moving In The Grass And Stopped To Check It Out
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Abandoned Dog With Trash Matted In Fur Gets His First Bath Ever, And His Reaction Is Priceless
    pupvine.com5 days ago
    Man Found A Small Bucket In His Yard And Was Surprised To See What Was Inside
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Loyal Pup Refused To Leave Furry Friend’s Side After She Suffered A Horrifying Accident
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    On This Day: The Infamous Gas Station Fight That Elvis Presley Regretted as Long as He Lived
    American Songwriter3 days ago
    Tiny Chihuahua Puts Rowdy Canine Brothers in Their Place During Hilarious Playtime Showdown
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent2 days ago
    Couple Was Shocked To Realize There Was A Mystery Guest In Their House During The Night
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Rescuers Tried To Save This Lost Woman With Dementia, And Then Her Dog Led Them Right To Her
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Kitten Clings To An Old Tree Branch, Struggling To Stay Afloat After 19 Hours Of Heavy Rainfall
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Woman Saw Something Trapped In A Container In Her Yard So She Rushed To Investigate
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Rescuers Found A Stray Dog On The Streets And Quickly Learned She Has Another Secret
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Ally Carter's claim of tunnels underneath schools is now being alleged by Demarreah Smith
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice6 days ago
    Woman Spotted Something Furry Moving Near The Road Only To Be Shocked By A Realization
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Mom watches on in horror as her young children dangle upside down on malfunctioning fair ride for 15 minutes
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Saddest dog at Texas shelter bears scars of neglect and called ‘ugly’ holds on to hope his hero will come
    petrescuereport.com2 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Dog Was So Happy To Be At The Day Care That She Did Something ‘Unexpected’
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    This Newborn Puppy Was Stuck Alone In Heavy Rain But Then Something Amazing Happened
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Woman Shocked To Discover Helpless Animal Barely Peeking Out Of Flooded Canal And Rushed To Help
    pupvine.com12 days ago
    Man Heartlessly Dumps His Pregnant Cat In The Middle Of The Woods
    happywhisker.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy