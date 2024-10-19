Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox61.com

    Driver charged in DOT worker's roadside death pleads 'not guilty'

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Resilient1
    1d ago
    Not guilty plea is just a formality. Eventually, she'll change her plea once the attorneys discuss a plea deal. It is too early in the process for that.
    Frank
    2d ago
    How are not guilty? Was it the booze or drugs that killed the poor guy?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Mom killed in murder-suicide by ex-NYPD cop husband seen beaming in gut-wrenching family snap
    New York Post4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    A mechanic found hundreds of canvases thrown into a dumpster and now they're worth millions
    Upworthy2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy