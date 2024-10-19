Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Penn State TE Tyler Warren is ‘one of a kind,’ and OC Andy Kotelnicki is having fun using him

    By Johnny McGonigal,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback makes debut with new team
    PennLive.com10 hours ago
    How safe is Pennsylvania? Here’s where it ranks against other states
    PennLive.com3 hours ago
    This fall purple-bloomer is one of the showiest native asters yet: George’s Plant Pick of the Week
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Eagles the right choice for Saquon Barkley according to his family, but father still loyal to Jets
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback goes down with injury
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    BetMGM Casino sets record for largest online jackpot in U.S. history
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today42 minutes ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch8 hours ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz1 day ago
    How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7: Time, channel, FREE live stream
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy