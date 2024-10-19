Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • greenvillejournal.com

    Urban League receives $25K grant from The Community Foundation of Greenville

    By Megan Fitzgerald,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    IRS warns taxpayers of charity scams following recent storms
    greenvillejournal.com2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy