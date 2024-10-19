Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • goal.com

    'Real Madrid are gutted they signed Kylian Mbappe' - Journalist makes hugely controversial 'regret' claim about ex-PSG forward & says only president Florentino Perez wanted to buy him

    By Ritabrata Banerjee,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Suffered every day’ – Neymar reduced to tears by 12-month injury nightmare as Brazilian superstar prepares to make long-awaited Al-Hilal return
    goal.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Asking for advice, Erik?! Phil Parkinson spotted deep in conversation with Man Utd boss Ten Hag as Wrexham boss is honoured at FWA Northern Managers’ Awards dinner
    goal.com8 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    King Lear Is All of Us as We Age
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Alternate MLS Awards: Best and worst kits of 2024, from Minnesota United FC's Starry Night to St. Louis CITY SC's Confluence
    goal.com1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    WATCH: Fagrie Lakay outshines Bafana Bafana teammate Percy Tau, but Al Ahly overcome Ceramica Cleopatra to book Super Cup final spot
    goal.com23 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Jose Riveiro reveals what contributed to Orlando Pirates' surprise Carling Knockout Cup exit - 'It will sound like an excuse'
    goal.com1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy