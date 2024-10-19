Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • US News and World Report

    Iran Hosts Joint Naval Drills With Russia and Oman in Indian Ocean, State Media Reports

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Russia Tells Israel to Not Even Consider Attacking Iranian Nuclear Facilities, TASS Says
    US News and World Report4 days ago
    South Korea Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of North Korean Troops Allegedly in Russia
    US News and World Report11 hours ago
    Iran Complains to UN Nuclear Watchdog About Israeli Threats to Its Atomic Sites, Spokesman Says
    US News and World Report11 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Ukraine Attacks Forced Black Sea Fleet to Move Warships From Sevastopol, Russian Official Says
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Vietnam Parliament Elects Army General as State President
    US News and World Report10 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    France Warns That North Korean Troops Fighting in Ukraine Would Be an Escalation
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Iran's Araqchi Says Anyone Who Knows 'How and When Israel Will Attack Iran' Should Be Held Accountable
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Indian Ex-Official Indicted by US Dismisses Allegations, Family Says
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Ukraine's Zelenskiy Seeks Strong Reaction to North Korean Involvement in War
    US News and World Report23 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Israel Busts Spy Ring Acting for Iran, Security Services Say
    US News and World Report6 hours ago
    Russian Missile Damages Residential Buildings in Ukraine's Odesa, No Casualties
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Ukraine Says It Struck Russian Military Airfield, Explosives Factory
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    Yulia Navalnaya Says She'll Return to Russia One Day to Run for President, BBC Reports
    US News and World Report11 hours ago
    UAE President Tells Putin: We Are Ready to Help Resolve Ukraine Crisis
    US News and World Report8 hours ago
    France Vows Support for Ukraine's Plan to End Russian Invasion
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Putin Says Russia, UAE Have 'Strategic Partnership', to Discuss Middle East, Ukraine
    US News and World Report23 hours ago
    Israel Gives the US Its Demands for Ending War in Lebanon, Axios Reports
    US News and World Report16 hours ago
    Top EU Countries Spend $45 Billion Subsidizing Fossil-Fuel Company Cars, Study Says
    US News and World Report21 hours ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy