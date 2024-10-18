Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • digitalchew.com

    Youth Tobacco Use Plummets to 25-Year Low

    By Brent Edward,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Phineas Gage
    3h ago
    👍
    sofa king
    1d ago
    marketing team,get on it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Thousands of US Patients Face Uncertainty With Shortage of Life-Sustaining IV Nutrition
    digitalchew.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Surge in Local Dengue Cases Sets Alarm Bells Ringing in Baldwin Park
    digitalchew.com2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Climate Rule for Power Plants Survives Supreme Court Test
    digitalchew.com2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Amazon RTO Mandate: Work From Office or Find Jobs Elsewhere
    digitalchew.com12 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Trump Hotel Inflates Prices for Secret Service Agents
    digitalchew.com2 days ago
    Unraveling the Complexities of Huntington Disease
    digitalchew.com2 days ago
    Judge Unveils Massive Bundle of Evidence in Trump’s 2020 Election Case
    digitalchew.com12 hours ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    BLINK, BLINK, BLINK, BLINK again — core river region bathed in light, one more night to go
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Affluent Americans Spearheading Retail Boost and US Economic Surge
    digitalchew.com2 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy