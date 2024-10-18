Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    FOIA Friday: Nonprofit sues Criminal Justice Services for withholding records of officers

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2nd SC inmate set for execution this year chooses to die by lethal injection
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    House Speaker Johnson kicks off big political weekend in Nebraska’s 2nd District
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Alaska Federation of Natives endorses Peltola, opposes ranked choice repeal
    newsfromthestates.com14 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA9 minutes ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Why Can’t New York Keep Up With the Demand for Bilingual Teachers?
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Trump to visit Bucks County McDonald’s on Sunday
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    DNC unveils ‘disaster’ billboard to greet Trump at Steelers game
    newsfromthestates.com5 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Maine awarded $65M grant to partner with CMP, Versant on electric grid improvements
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Harris says Detroit is ‘going to help deliver Michigan’
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    AZ veterans: How to see through the fog of ‘fake news’
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Need a free Idaho ID card to vote? Disability Rights Idaho voter toolkit explains that and more.
    newsfromthestates.com5 hours ago
    Stressed about the election? Try this Kansas-centric playlist.
    newsfromthestates.com7 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Meatpacking plants mostly pollute low-income, communities of color, EPA data shows
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy