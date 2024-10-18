Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAAL-TV

    Above average temperatures likely to continue through the end of October

    By KAALTV,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Grassley: $53 million misallocated by Iowa judicial system
    KAAL-TV2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Chumash people in California to co-steward marine sanctuary in historic partnership
    KAAL-TV1 day ago
    6 On Your Side Consumer Confidence: Stop that musty smell in your car
    KAAL-TV2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Environmental delegates gather in Colombia for a conference on dwindling global biodiversity
    KAAL-TVlast hour
    Senator Klobuchar visits UMR to provide support for College-In-3 program
    KAAL-TV2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    BLINK, BLINK, BLINK, BLINK again — core river region bathed in light, one more night to go
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Cuba’s grid goes offline amid a massive blackout and after a major power plant fails
    KAAL-TV2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA9 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today8 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ to appreciate critical importance of clean water, wastewater management
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy