Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    Trump admits he's demanding Rupert Murdoch stop running 'negative ads' on Fox News

    By Sarah K. Burris,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Michael Owen
    4h ago
    Come on, Donnie. You know it's always about the $$.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story6 hours ago
    Trump overcharged Secret Service 300% for staying at his D.C. hotel: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Alarmingly bad at math': 78-year-old Trump slammed for saying he's 'not that close' to 80
    Raw Story5 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Trump brags about crowd size during interview via McDonald's drive-thru window
    Raw Story8 hours ago
    'I was pushed by an elderly woman': Hecklers whine to Fox News after Kamala Harris rally
    Raw Story14 hours ago
    New Jack Smith documents reveal millions spent on Jan. 6 rally
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    DNC unveils ‘disaster’ billboard to greet Trump at Steelers game
    Raw Story16 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    North Carolina woman running 'can't win' state senate campaign against gerrymandering
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'This reeks of desperation': Internet mocks 'Donald McDonald' for fast food campaign stunt
    Raw Story7 hours ago
    'Dangerous news': Ducked events leads to 'a new sense of unease in Trump's inner circle'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    No one has ever been as dangerous to America as Trump — it can happen here | Opinion
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    'Totally disingenuous': More voters from Trump's Latino town hall say he lost their vote
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Watch: GOP voter bluntly explains how the party drove her to become a 'Harris supporter'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'It's been debunked': Fox News host fact checks Trump to his face on Springfield Haitians
    Raw Story10 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Ex-Navy SEAL casts new doubt on MAGA Senate candidate's war wound story
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Republicans slam Deegan for labeling Trump’s immigration plan as ‘concentration camps’
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Ex-GOP rival may launch 11th-hour stump for Trump effort amid ‘yawning gender gap’
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story16 hours ago
    What You Don't Know Can Hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
    Chicago Star Media12 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy