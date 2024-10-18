Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • spartaindependent.com

    League unable to organize candidate forum

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz13 days ago
    UWGC announces additional funding for regional initiatives from $22 million MacKenzie Scott gift
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO4 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Nominations open for 2024 Kentucky Board of Education Kevin C. Brown Strategic Priority Award
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Alameda Health System Receives Grant to Make Patient House Calls
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 hours ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Aurora council members: No diversity, equity and inclusion office
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy