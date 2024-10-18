Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • livability.com

    Our Temporary Move to Redding, CA, Resulted in a Permanent Address Change

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    darlin one
    4h ago
    80,000 City people have moved here in the past 30 years I agree it has become a s*** hole
    Robert Renfro
    5h ago
    Quit trying to make Redding a nice place to live lol 😆 it's a shit hole ran by a cult
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    A Solitary Bear Is Charming Californians All Over the State
    InsideHook1 day ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Jumpsuit And Heels Told Outfit Inappropriate
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    'Obscure' California Destination Named 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    Newsradio 600 KOGO3 days ago
    California fast food powerhouse In-N-Out Burger forges unlikely partnership at popular competition
    Golden Gate Media2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Powerball Alert: Check Your Numbers for Unclaimed $560,000 Prize from Grocery Store
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Americans Are Sharing The "Culture Shock" Moments They Had While Traveling To Another State, And As A Californian, Some Of These Are Wild
    BuzzFeed17 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Rain and Cooler Temperatures Expected for Northern California Early This Week
    Golden Gate Media11 hours ago
    Why cats greet you at the door
    Vision Pet Care26 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    U.S. Winter Outlook Describes How Much Rain, Snow California Can Expect in Coming Months
    Golden Gate Media2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Man wanted his girlfriend to ‘feel the pain he felt’ as he thought she was cheating on him, so he beat her to death in their apartment using baseball bats, a hammer, and a screwdriver; found guilty
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    California Man Tortured Girlfriend on Christmas Eve, Forcibly Tattooed Her: 'I Wanted Her To Feel The Pain'
    lawyerherald.com3 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA9 hours ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy