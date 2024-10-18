Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCNC

    Helene hasn't stopped early voting efforts in WNC

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Pontotoc County Man Charged with Possession of Two Controlled Substances
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ to appreciate critical importance of clean water, wastewater management
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz25 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy