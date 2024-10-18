Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Top fact-checker finally reveals which party lies more: Democrats or Republicans

    By James Liddell,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3K
    Add a Comment
    Steven Brody
    2m ago
    I do not need a Democratic Party member to be a fact checker for me. Show me a single fact checker who isn’t biased and actually knows the facts.
    John Hysong
    3m ago
    Isn’t it amazing how Trump had all kinds of parades during the last election but basement Joe crushed him with the Democrats counting the votes. The whole thing was BS on both sides. Why weren’t the republicans present during the vote counting
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fact Check: Trump Plans To Cut Medicare and Social Security?
    Snopes29 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports6 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent10 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic17 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast8 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story22 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite1 day ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Social Security Just Announced a Cost-of-Living Increase—Here’s How Much You’ll Get
    Reader's Digest1 day ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News3 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy1 day ago
    What will Harris and Walz do to America? Take a look.
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier Forced to Admit He Messed Up in Harris Interview
    The New Republic2 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne5 days ago
    Biden fights back tears as he thanks Kennedy family for support after son’s death
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Former Mafia boss reveals Menendez brothers made prison ‘escape’ plan
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Bret Baier Concedes Kamala Harris ‘May Have Gotten’ Anti-Trump Fox-Pushback ‘Viral Moment’ From His Interview
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost8 days ago
    Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of 'Star Trek' Events — Amid Warnings He's Heading For Deadly Burnout
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Fact Check: Video of Harris Saying She Will 'Snatch' Patents Omits Context
    Snopes2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy