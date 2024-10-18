Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    North Dakota Man Indicted on Federal Charges for Fentanyl Trafficking Amidst Opioid Crisis

    By Jordan De La Cruz,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lancaster Man Charged with Using Drone for Fentanyl Delivery After Fatal Overdose
    hoodline.com4 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Do you recognise this man? Police release cold case CCTV in manhunt for Bunny Club murderer
    The Independent4 days ago
    Funeral home apologizes after body falls out of hearse onto busy road
    WKRC11 hours ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Internet Predator Lures Minnesota Teen—Police Rescue Her Just in Time from Tragic End
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Four dead & 12 injured, including children, after 18 car pile-up on motorway when lorry ‘rear-ended’ vehicle in Poland
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Woman who fatally spiked boyfriend's sweet tea with antifreeze over non-existent $30 million inheritance is sentenced
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN2 days ago
    Teen Girl Who Pleaded Guilty to Beating Disabled Black Man to Death With Her Friends: 'We Were Bored'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill7 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From North Dakota
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Montana police believe far worse after friend finds man dead from alleged bear attack
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Substitute teacher removed from Minnesota classroom after reenacting George Floyd murder
    The Independent4 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Man Kidnaps Woman Driving Home from Work, Then Forced Her to 'Marry' Him: Sheriff
    toofab.com4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy