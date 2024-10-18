Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Irving Police Seek Public's Help to Capture Suspect in Nationwide Elderly Scam Cases

    By Richard Dawson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    H-E-B Announces Plans for 2 New Locations in Texas
    McGeno6 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and New Mexico
    Angry Ben2 days ago
    Beloved Texas Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    KHKS 106.1 KISS FM3 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    SWAT raids Dallas apartment to find jackpot of stolen firearms and drugs, including mushroom chocolate bars
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick Defends Role as Retention Vote Looms Amid Abortion Ban Controversy
    hoodline.com13 hours ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy