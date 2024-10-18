MMAmania.com
PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ ceremonial weigh-ins video, fighter face offs | Ngannou vs. Ferreira
By Adam Guillen,2 days ago
By Adam Guillen,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com2 days ago
Bellator/PFL fighter still hospitalized after botched weight cut that led to coma, promotion remains silent
MMAmania.com6 hours ago
MMAmania.com15 hours ago
Highlights: PFL’s Francis Ngannou clobbers Renan Ferreira with vicious knockout in emotional MMA return | Battle of the Giants
MMAmania.com1 day ago
MMAmania.com1 day ago
MMAmania.com8 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
MMAmania.com1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
MMAmania.com1 day ago
Conor McGregor, MMA Twitter react to Francis Ngannou’s ‘scary’ PFL debut: ‘UFC has zero competition in MMA’
MMAmania.com1 day ago
YIKES! Muay Thai fighter left motionless after opponent lands devastating illegal soccer kick | Video
MMAmania.com2 days ago
UFC 309’s Jon Jones praises PFL rival Francis Ngannou for vicious first round knockout win - ‘I see you’
MMAmania.com1 day ago
'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
The HD Post20 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0