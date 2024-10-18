Open in App
    The Saints need to move on from Dennis Allen to save their future

    By James Dator,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 11
    Mary Lou Eckert
    32m ago
    It's not hi fault a those important players got hurt
    old school G
    1d ago
    at the saints fan I've been saying that's all along!, people getting mad at the players but it's the coach who calls the plays!, it's the coach who decides which player plays, it's the coach who is in charge of the team!, and if the players are not happy!, it's the coach's fault!, the best players in the world can't win if the coach isn't up to por!, for months now they have been trying to tell them this and it has fallen on deaf ears!, now some of the players and one of my favorite are at their wit's end!,🔦💯👉✌️!
