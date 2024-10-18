Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTHI

    Person arrested in Greene County in connection to two deaths

    By Annie Johnston,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Shelly Southard
    1d ago
    My thoughts and Prayers go out to the family and friends 🙏 so heartbreaking
    Charla Ivey
    2d ago
    Prayers for the family
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Delphi murders trial: Suspect Richard Allen's attorneys make stunning revelation about hair at crime scene
    Fox News4 days ago
    After More Than 70 Years, Major Hardware Brand Files for Bankruptcy
    Akeena2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Prosecutors paint Allen as teens' killer as double-murder trial begins in Indiana
    UPI News2 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Sheriff Spent $4.4 Million In Taxpayer Money To Buy Watches, Dozens Of Cars, A Plane, And More
    BroBible3 days ago
    Mother changes baby shower plans to funeral after son is shot dead by co-worker outside Indiana manufacturing plant
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy