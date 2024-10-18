Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • atlantanewsfirst.com

    Police search for missing 80-year-old woman with dementia in Hall County

    By Atlanta News First staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    LESLIE JACKSON
    2d ago
    She might be driving?!?!I pray see is found soon & safe🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    King Harris Arrested In Georgia
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen1 day ago
    Montana father camping near Big Sky found dead in tent after ‘vicious attack,’ police say
    New York Post4 days ago
    School ‘shooter’ Colt Gray and his dad face new charges as cops find sick ‘shrine’ and warning signs ‘ignored by family’
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Rockdale County Public Schools will resume in-person learning Monday
    atlantanewsfirst.com3 days ago
    Christian college in DeKalb County files lawsuit against state commission over student aid programs
    atlantanewsfirst.com2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham3 days ago
    Judge revokes YSL trial star witness’ probation
    atlantanewsfirst.com2 days ago
    Bar shooting injures two in NE Georgia
    Now Habersham6 days ago
    Week 10 high school football roundups
    atlantanewsfirst.com1 day ago
    At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    atlantanewsfirst.com1 day ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Georgia mom's haunting text message before she 'tossed toddler in a dumpster' read aloud in court
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Susan Smith Convicted of Disciplinary Charge in Prison
    Court TV5 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA4 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy