Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNBC

    More Trump sealed files released in Jack Smith Jan. 6 election case

    By Kevin Breuninger,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 345
    Add a Comment
    Anthony Scoles
    2d ago
    give him prison for life
    Guest
    2d ago
    Maybe republicans should read more and burn fewer books
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump Reveals First Targets on Military Hit List in Shocking Interview
    The New Republic4 days ago
    'Weak and pathetic': Trump seethes as Mark Cuban campaigns for Harris
    CNBC1 day ago
    Use this perfect 3-word response when someone hurts your feelings
    CNBC2 days ago
    Trump calls election case Judge Tanya Chuktan 'the most evil person'
    CNBC2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The soft landing backdrop will be good for continued broadening, says Rockland's David Smith
    CNBC2 days ago
    Nobel laureate Simon Johnson: We need to strengthen the resilience of our democracy in the U.S.
    CNBC2 days ago
    AWS says employees unhappy with 5-day office mandate can leave
    CNBC2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Stellantis to shutter and sell large testing facility amid cost-cutting efforts
    CNBC2 days ago
    CVS to replace CEO Karen Lynch with long-time executive David Joyner
    CNBC2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Why the economy is doing well
    CNBC2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Musk pushes debunked Dominion voting conspiracy theory at first Pennsylvania appearance
    CNBC3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    You need over $100,000 a year to retire comfortably in 3 U.S. states—none are New York
    CNBC1 day ago
    Starbucks appoints new global chief brand officer
    CNBC2 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today8 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Drug costs, abortion, Obamacare: How Trump and Harris could change U.S. health care
    CNBC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy