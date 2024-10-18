Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Philadelphia

    After weeks without rainfall, drought increases across Philadelphia region

    By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    The disturbing true serial killer story behind ‘Woman of the Hour'
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    QR Code scam warning: Catching the red flags before falling victim
    NBC Philadelphia2 days ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    25% of U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD, survey finds: What experts want you to know
    NBC Philadelphia2 days ago
    Netflix shares jump 7% in premarket after third-quarter earnings beat
    NBC Philadelphia2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Port of Los Angeles freight rail delays reach two-year high, with holiday and everyday items piling up
    NBC Philadelphia2 days ago
    Slow progress after Cuba's electrical grid collapses twice in 24 hours
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Substitute teacher accused of re-enacting George Floyd's murder and making ‘racially harmful comments' in Minnesota classroom
    NBC Philadelphia2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    You need over $100,000 a year to retire comfortably in 3 U.S. states—none are New York
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Elections, hurricane damage and more: Here are four factors that will shape holiday shoppers' purchases
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Daylight saving time is coming to an end. When is it? Here's what to know
    NBC Philadelphia2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    McDonald’s largest fry producer closes factory; CEO blames $5 meals
    FOX 565 days ago
    Joey Logano wins NASCAR race in Las Vegas, punches ticket to Championship 4
    NBC Philadelphia4 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Why a stock picking approach to small caps may boost performance right now
    NBC Philadelphia1 day ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    How the Gaudreau family plans to keep John and Matthew's legacies alive
    NBC Philadelphia2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy