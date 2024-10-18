Advocate
Missouri billboards falsely claim abortion referendum involves 'child gender surgery'
By ProPublica,2 days ago
By ProPublica,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 76
Add a Comment
Jennifer Leible
3h ago
Noway
5h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TheDailyBeast4 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Mediaite2 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent3 days ago
Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
Patrick Mahomes’ dad tells cops DWI arrest would cost Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl before saying ‘that’s fine’
The US Sun2 days ago
Florida judge chastises Ron DeSantis for threatening abortion ad: 'It's the First Amendment, stupid'
Advocate2 days ago
Donald Trump promises to ‘just ban’ transgender people from participating in sports if he’s reelected
Advocate4 days ago
Capitol Rioter Imprisoned for Assaulting Police Says She 'Regrets Ever Having Responded to Trump's Call'
Latin Times2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Honolulu gay bar wins $670k settlement from anti-LGBTQ+ liquor inspectors following emotional testimony
Advocate4 days ago
Advocate2 days ago
CBS Chicago2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
Fox News Audience Laughs When Trump Jokes About Woman Who Likely Died Because of Georgia Abortion Law
Mediaite4 days ago
Mississippi News Group4 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
Salon2 days ago
Bret Baier Concedes Kamala Harris ‘May Have Gotten’ Anti-Trump Fox-Pushback ‘Viral Moment’ From His Interview
Mediaite3 days ago
Harris's campaign says Donald Trump is 'not up to the job' after transphobic Al Smith Dinner monologue
Advocate2 days ago
Jacksonville Today24 days ago
USA TODAY2 days ago
Bill Clinton jokes about Trump ‘enemy from within’ remarks: ‘I want him to transfer me to Guantánamo’
The Hill2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
Advocate2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.